Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.64-2.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.43.

CERN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 2,691,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $723,234.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,334.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock valued at $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

