Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.51

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $4.03. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 558,758 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHAR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) target price (up from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. FinnCap upped their target price on shares of Castleton Technology from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.50. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

In related news, insider George F. Canjar bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,400.24).

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.