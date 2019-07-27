Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $100.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Chart Industries stock opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.10. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

