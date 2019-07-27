Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,647,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 11.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after buying an additional 51,918 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 473,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 384,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

