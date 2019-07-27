Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2019

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We view the stable growth profile/capital structure as favorable to value- oriented investors.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Northland Securities started coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

