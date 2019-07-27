ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 3,208,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CCXI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 303,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 111.15% and a negative net margin of 97.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $153,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 103.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.