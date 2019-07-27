Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) versus Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Financial Review

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 16.56% 6.25% 3.38% Ryman Hospitality Properties 19.65% 67.41% 8.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust $597.17 million 2.86 $96.97 million $2.34 12.01 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.28 billion 3.07 $264.67 million $5.86 12.99

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Lodging Trust. Chesapeake Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 1 4 0 2.50

Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $88.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Chesapeake Lodging Trust on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,288 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. The Company is a joint venture owner of the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, which is also managed by Marriott International, Inc. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

