Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and PC Connection (NYSE:CNXN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chewy and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PC Connection $2.70 billion 0.33 $64.59 million $2.37 14.11

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.44% 12.51% 8.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chewy and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 7 5 0 2.42 PC Connection 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $36.90, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. PC Connection has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Given PC Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PC Connection beats Chewy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

