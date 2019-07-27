Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 5,975,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Chubb stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.97. 1,639,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 100.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,697,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,829,000 after acquiring an additional 412,064 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,121,000 after acquiring an additional 383,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

