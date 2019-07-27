Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 172,218 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,327 shares in the company, valued at $38,211,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.59. 3,051,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,329. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

