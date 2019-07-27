CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Given “Average” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their average rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,560,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.92 million. Research analysts forecast that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 1,201,851 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $6,069,347.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 82,453 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $425,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,285,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

