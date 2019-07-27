Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CBGPF opened at $17.35 on Tuesday.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

