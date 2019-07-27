Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CCB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 19,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

