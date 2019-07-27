Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Announces Earnings Results

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

NYSE KOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Santander lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

