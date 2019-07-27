Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

CTSH stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $83.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

