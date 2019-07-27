Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cohen & Steers have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings did not surpass the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2019 results were hurt by rise in expenses, partly offset by higher revenues. Improvement in the overall economy and favorable equity markets performance are likely to support the company's assets under management (AUM) growth. Its diverse products and investment strategies will likely support top-line growth. Further, the company's steady capital deployments reflect strong balance sheet position and will likely enhance shareholder value. However, higher expenses (mainly due to rise in compensation and benefits costs) are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s high dependence on advisory revenues is a woe.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Gabelli cut shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

CNS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 43.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 50,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,362.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

