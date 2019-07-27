Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 5.1%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.89, 773,078 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 924,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.12.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $631,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,724 shares of company stock worth $25,365,332 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.