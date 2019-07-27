Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

