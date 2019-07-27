Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. 967,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,920. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,130.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 104,732 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

