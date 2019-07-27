Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.36.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $1,129,690.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 726.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 186,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 163,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.