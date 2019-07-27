Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Nomura decreased their price target on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.84.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commscope has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 3,500 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,617,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 1,082,465 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,085,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.