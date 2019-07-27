Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

ESXB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 23,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,466. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.