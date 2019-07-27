Comparing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of AxoGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for electroCore and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 2 1 0 2.33 AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.50%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -4,450.22% -66.37% -60.41% AxoGen -29.19% -15.58% -14.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares electroCore and AxoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $990,000.00 41.90 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -1.18 AxoGen $83.94 million 8.16 -$22.40 million ($0.54) -32.57

AxoGen has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AxoGen beats electroCore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

