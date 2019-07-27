Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

CGEN opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 11.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

