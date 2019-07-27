Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,165,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $123,197,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,887,000 after purchasing an additional 520,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,850. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

