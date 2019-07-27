Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,165,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $123,197,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,041 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 116,755.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,103,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.23.

Shares of CAG opened at $29.16 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,850. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

