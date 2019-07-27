ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 142,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

In related news, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,034.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $33,532.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

