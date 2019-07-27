Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 112,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CWCO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 30,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $212.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

