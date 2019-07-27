Contrasting Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & National Bank of Canada (NYSE:NTIOF)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 15.73% 5.51% 0.31% National Bank of Canada 19.09% 18.09% 0.83%

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $28.21 billion 1.19 $2.86 billion $1.16 6.78 National Bank of Canada $8.33 billion 1.96 $1.67 billion $4.66 10.47

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Barclays and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 2 2 0 2.50 National Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Barclays.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Barclays pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barclays is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

