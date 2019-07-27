Contrasting Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) & QuoteMedia (NYSE:QMCI)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farfetch and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farfetch presently has a consensus price target of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farfetch and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $602.38 million 10.95 -$155.57 million ($0.59) -37.29 QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.79 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch N/A N/A N/A QuoteMedia 5.33% -31.06% 17.27%

Summary

Farfetch beats QuoteMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

