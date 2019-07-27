Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 959,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.21.

VLRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

