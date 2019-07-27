Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corelogic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.

NYSE:CLGX traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,590 shares of company stock worth $1,232,693. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

