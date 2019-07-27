CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.07-5.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.76 million.CoreSite Realty also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.07-5.13 EPS.

NYSE COR traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,393.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $59,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,706 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.