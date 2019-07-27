Cormark Lowers Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$1.75

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.42.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 million and a P/E ratio of -32.40. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.23.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

