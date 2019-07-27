Cormark Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 346.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

