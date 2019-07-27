Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

CAAP opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 242,019 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

