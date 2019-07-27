COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 849,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,340. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $657.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.09.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 469.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

