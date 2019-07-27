Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 5,567,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.