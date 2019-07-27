Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.78.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $600,813,000 after purchasing an additional 773,300 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,427,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $364,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,447,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $306,111,000 after purchasing an additional 165,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $264,077,000 after purchasing an additional 683,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,011,935 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

