Credit Suisse Group Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $79.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,211.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 81,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

