Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €203.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.28 ($211.95).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €155.26 ($180.53). 1,093,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

