Critical Survey: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) versus Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Qutoutiao does not pay a dividend. Sify Technologies pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.17 $15.45 million $0.10 13.80 Qutoutiao $43.70 million 28.65 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -2.10

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sify Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Qutoutiao has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 177.15%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

