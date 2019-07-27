Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children.

CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42. Crocs has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $31.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $295.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

