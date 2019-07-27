CRPT Achieves Market Cap of $31.66 Million (CRPT)

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, CRPT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. CRPT has a market capitalization of $31.66 million and $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store, HitBTC, KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.06140385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001212 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About CRPT

CRPT is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium. The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com. The official message board for CRPT is medium.com/crypterium. CRPT’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling CRPT

CRPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, token.store, KuCoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

