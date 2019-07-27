CrypticCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $19,144.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00730439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00203281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074821 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003464 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

