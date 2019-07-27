Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $511.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $394,620.00 and $511.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,735,667 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,706 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.