CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.08. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 7,710 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,159,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 17.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

