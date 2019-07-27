Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Holdings Reduced by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ctrip.Com International comprises 8.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.22% of Ctrip.Com International worth $44,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 500.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRP. Mizuho raised Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CICC Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

CTRP traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 4,047,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,323. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Ctrip.Com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

