Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

CTRP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ctrip.Com International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CICC Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ctrip.Com International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. Ctrip.Com International has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ctrip.Com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 150,306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,479,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 543,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

