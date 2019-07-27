Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of exceed $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.